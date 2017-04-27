UConn lands Fordham transfer Antwoine Anderson

(WTNH)–Former Fordham guard Antwoine Anderson has signed a financial aid agreement with UConn, the school announced on Thursday. Anderson will play for the Huskies next season.

The 6-1, 190-pound guard from Rochester, N.Y., has been a three-year starter for Fordham University, where he scored more than 700 points, grabbed over 150 rebounds, handed out nearly 250 assists and gained a reputation as a tough on-ball defender. Anderson, who will graduate from Fordham on May 20 with a degree in communications, will have one year of eligibility at UConn.

“Antwoine is a great kid who will bring a load of experience to our program,” UConn head coach Kevin Ollie said. “He’s multi-dimensional guard, and I really love his defensive approach – he wants to guard the ball 94 feet.”

Here’s some video of Antwoine balling out in a Pro-Am tournament:

Anderson’s per-game scoring and assist average increased every season while playing for Fordham, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last season, he started all 32 games for the Rams, averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.71 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. He shot .411 overall, .344 from three-point range, and .694 from the foul line. He had 18 double-figure scoring games.

Anderson also has a knack for stepping up in the big moment. Last year, he hit a step-back 18-footer at the buzzer to defeat Virginia Commonwealth, 69-67, in overtime and two weeks later, he canned a long three-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime as Fordham won an 86-83 decision at St. Joseph’s. As a sophomore, his drive into the lane and short jumper in the final seconds lifted Fordham over Rhode Island:

“I love the way he was able to facilitate at Fordham and score out of necessity,” Ollie said. “Speed kills and that’s another thing I love about him. He has speed on the offensive end and on the defensive end.”

Anderson finished his Fordham career with 89 games played, 62 starts, 721 points scored, 159 rebounds, 245 assists and 109 steals.

He becomes the fifth graduate transfer to play for UConn under Ollie, joining R.J. Evans (2012-13), Lasan Kromah (2013-14), Sterling Gibbs (2015-16) and Shonn Miller (2015-16).

