Yale’s baseball team within reach of two goals this weekend

Yale’s baseball team needs just one win or a Dartmouth loss in the next few days to clinch the Red Rolfe Division crown in the Ivy League and qualify for the championship series against the first place team in the Lou Gehrig Division.

The Bulldogs, who face Brown in a doubleheader on Saturday at Yale Field, then play another twin bill at Brown on Sunday, enjoy a 13-3 league record and are four games ahead of second-place Dartmouth (9-7).

While the Rolfe title seems almost guaranteed, Yale is also seeking to wrap up home field advantage in the best of three set with the other divisional leader. The winner of the championship round, which takes place the following weekend not only becomes Ivy League champion but receives an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament.

At the moment, Pennsylvania (11-5) leads the Gehrig Division, so Yale will still feel some pressure even with one win. However, should Yale and Penn finish with identical won-lost numbers, Yale gets home field for having won both of its regular-season games against the Quakers.

Ivy League Baseball Standings

RED ROLFE DIVISION

Yale (13-3)

Dartmouth (9-7)

Brown (5-11)

Harvard (5-11)

LOU GEHRIG DIVISION

Penn (11-5)

Columbia (9-7)

Cornell (7-9)

Princeton (5-11)

Weekend Schedule (all doubleheaders)

Friday

Penn at Columbia (ESPN3)

Cornell at Princeton

Saturday

Brown at Yale

Harvard at Dartmouth

Columbia at Penn

Sunday

Yale at Brown

Dartmouth at Harvard (ESPN3)

Princeton at Cornell

