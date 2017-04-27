Yale’s baseball team within reach of two goals this weekend

Yale’s baseball team needs just one win or a Dartmouth loss in the next few days to clinch the Red Rolfe Division crown in the Ivy League and qualify for the championship series against the first place team in the Lou Gehrig Division.
The Bulldogs, who face Brown in a doubleheader on Saturday at Yale Field, then play another twin bill at Brown on Sunday, enjoy a 13-3 league record and are four games ahead of second-place Dartmouth (9-7).
While the Rolfe title seems almost guaranteed, Yale is also seeking to wrap up home field advantage in the best of three set with the other divisional leader. The winner of the championship round, which takes place the following weekend not only becomes Ivy League champion but receives an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament.
At the moment, Pennsylvania (11-5) leads the Gehrig Division, so Yale will still feel some pressure even with one win. However, should Yale and Penn finish with identical won-lost numbers, Yale gets home field for having won both of its regular-season games against the Quakers.
Ivy League Baseball Standings
RED ROLFE DIVISION
Yale (13-3)
Dartmouth (9-7)
Brown (5-11)
Harvard (5-11)
LOU GEHRIG DIVISION
Penn (11-5)
Columbia (9-7)
Cornell (7-9)
Princeton (5-11)
Weekend Schedule (all doubleheaders)
Friday
Penn at Columbia (ESPN3)
Cornell at Princeton
Saturday
Brown at Yale
Harvard at Dartmouth
Columbia at Penn
Sunday
Yale at Brown
Dartmouth at Harvard (ESPN3)
Princeton at Cornell