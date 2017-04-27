Yale’s baseball team within reach of two goals this weekend

By Published:
(Photo by Sam Rubin '95, Yale Sports Publicity)

Yale’s baseball team needs just one win or a Dartmouth loss in the next few days to clinch the Red Rolfe Division crown in the Ivy League and qualify for the championship series against the first place team in the Lou Gehrig Division.

The Bulldogs, who face Brown in a doubleheader on Saturday at Yale Field, then play another twin bill at Brown on Sunday, enjoy a 13-3 league record and are four games ahead of second-place Dartmouth (9-7).

While the Rolfe title seems almost guaranteed, Yale is also seeking to wrap up home field advantage in the best of three set with the other divisional leader. The winner of the championship round, which takes place the following weekend not only becomes Ivy League champion but receives an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament.

At the moment, Pennsylvania (11-5) leads the Gehrig Division, so Yale will still feel some pressure even with one win. However, should Yale and Penn finish with identical won-lost numbers, Yale gets home field for having won both of its regular-season games against the Quakers.

    Ivy League Baseball Standings

RED ROLFE DIVISION
Yale (13-3)
Dartmouth (9-7)
Brown (5-11)
Harvard (5-11)

LOU GEHRIG DIVISION
Penn (11-5)
Columbia (9-7)
Cornell (7-9)
Princeton (5-11)

Weekend Schedule (all doubleheaders)

Friday
Penn at Columbia (ESPN3)
Cornell at Princeton

Saturday
Brown at Yale
Harvard at Dartmouth
Columbia at Penn

Sunday
Yale at Brown
Dartmouth at Harvard (ESPN3)
Princeton at Cornell

More stories by Joel Alderman

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s