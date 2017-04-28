UConn safety Obi Melifonwu chosen by Oakland Raiders in second round of NFL Draft

(WTNH)–UConn safety Obi Melifonwu has found an NFL home.

The workout warrior and NFL Combine record-setter was chosen by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday. He was taken with the 56th overall pick, 24th in Round 2.

Melifonwu was a four-year starter at UConn and led the Huskies with 118 tackles and four interceptions last season. He also broke the school record by racking up 24 tackles in his final game as a Husky, the season finale against Tulane.

The Grafton, Massachusetts native has good size (6-4, 224 lbs.) for a safety, and dazzled scouts with an 11 foot, 9 inch broad jump, and a 44-inch vertical at the Combine. After that performance, he shot up draft boards and was being considered as a first-round pick.

