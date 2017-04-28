West Haven’s Justin Sumter participating in “Tap Out Cancer” MMA event

(WTNH)–MMA is a brutal sport, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good guys competing in it. Like Justin Sumter, who fights out of Fighting Arts Academy in West Haven.

On Saturday, Sumter is fighting for a great cause, taking part in the “Tap Out Cancer” event in Stamford. All of the proceeds will go to cancer research.

Sumter says it’s catching on.

“It’s been getting bigger and bigger every year, and it’s something I fell in love with when I moved to Connecticut. It’s a way to challenge yourself physically, and challenge yourself and your social network to come together and raise money for a good cause.”

The event starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Bunnell High School.

