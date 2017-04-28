West Haven’s Justin Sumter participating in “Tap Out Cancer” MMA event

By Published:

(WTNH)–MMA is a brutal sport, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good guys competing in it. Like Justin Sumter, who fights out of Fighting Arts Academy in West Haven.

On Saturday, Sumter is fighting for a great cause, taking part in the “Tap Out Cancer” event in Stamford. All of the proceeds will go to cancer research.

Sumter says it’s catching on.

“It’s been getting bigger and bigger every year, and it’s something I fell in love with when I moved to Connecticut. It’s a way to challenge yourself physically, and challenge yourself and your social network to come together and raise money for a good cause.”

The event starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Bunnell High School.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s