Yard Goats starting to feel at home in their new ballpark; beat Richmond 2-1

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels by the score of 2-1 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Friday night. The game was played in front of the third capacity crowd in Hartford this season, 6,351. Yency Almonte pitched well over six innings, the bullpen hurled three scoreless frames, Collin Ferguson homered and Ryan McMahon ripped an RBI double as Hartford won for the fifth time in six games, its best stretch of young season. It was also the Yard Goats’ third one-run victory over that span.

Courtesy: Hartford Yard Goats

