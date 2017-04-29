Yard Goats starting to feel at home in their new ballpark; beat Richmond 2-1

By Published: Updated:

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels by the score of 2-1 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Friday night. The game was played in front of the third capacity crowd in Hartford this season, 6,351. Yency Almonte pitched well over six innings, the bullpen hurled three scoreless frames, Collin Ferguson homered and Ryan McMahon ripped an RBI double as Hartford won for the fifth time in six games, its best stretch of young season. It was also the Yard Goats’ third one-run victory over that span.

Courtesy: Hartford Yard Goats

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s