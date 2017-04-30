Four former UConn football stars sign NFL free agent deals

Noel Thomas (right), who set the UConn record for receptions last season, is heading to Detroit. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

(WTNH)–Four former UConn football stars who didn’t hear their names called during the NFL Draft’s three-day marathon signed free agent deals on Saturday.

Wide receiver Noel Thomas came to terms with the Detroit Lions. The Norwalk native finished fourth in the nation and set a UConn record with 100 receptions last year. He signed with Detroit after meeting with the Giants, Patriots, Jets and Ravens before the draft.

Offensive lineman Andreas Knappe inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-8, 325-pound Denmark native started all 12 games for the Huskies last season.

Kicker Bobby Puyol agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He went 13-of-18 on field goals last season, including drilling a game-winner in the season opener against Maine.

Cornerback John Green signed with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Three other Huskies–defensive lineman Mikal Myers, cornerback Jhavon Williams, and linebacker Matt Walsh are considered likely to be invited to team minicamps.

Safety Obi Melifonwu was the only UConn player chosen in this year’s draft. He was selected in the second round by the Oakland Raiders.

