Fairfield community rallies behind hockey player Charlie Capalbo

(WTNH)–Time and time again in high school sports, when an athlete needs a helping hand, the entire sports community steps up. That happened again on Saturday.

Fairfield co-op goalie Charlie Capalbo is battling cancer, so the community stepped up to help him out. It was just supposed to be a charity hockey game between the co-op team and Fairfield Prep, but eight other teams joined in. There was a silent auction, cuts for a cause, and a legendary goalie stopped by to show his support.

“In the end, it’s a long ordeal, and he needs more than one day like this,” said New York Rangers legend Mike Richter. “He needs the support all the time, but he said that. He said people come in, they’re writing letters, calling, it’s really buoying his spirits at the right time.”

“It’s hard not to see all of the positive things when so many people are surrounding you with support and love,” said Charlie’s mom, Jenny Capalbo.

