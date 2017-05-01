Highlights: Cheshire softball beats Lyman Hall, 6-3, to move to 10-0

(WTNH)–They’re the top softball team in the state and the defending Class LL state champions, and the Cheshire Rams still manage to keep it all in perspective.

On Monday afternoon against Lyman Hall, the Rams held a “Breast Cancer Awareness” game. Cheshire head coach Kristine Durst’s mother is battling the disease.

On the field, the Rams got on the board first. Bri Floyd came through with an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead. She’d come through again the next inning with another RBI single.

Abby Abramson got it done on the mound, too.

Cheshire wins, 6-3. Check out the highlights above.

