Highlights: Cheshire softball beats Lyman Hall, 6-3, to move to 10-0

By Published:

(WTNH)–They’re the top softball team in the state and the defending Class LL state champions, and the Cheshire Rams still manage to keep it all in perspective.

On Monday afternoon against Lyman Hall, the Rams held a “Breast Cancer Awareness” game. Cheshire head coach Kristine Durst’s mother is battling the disease.

On the field, the Rams got on the board first. Bri Floyd came through with an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead. She’d come through again the next inning with another RBI single.

Abby Abramson got it done on the mound, too.

Cheshire wins, 6-3. Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s