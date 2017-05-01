Highlights: Guilford baseball rolls past Career, 19-0

(WTNH)–The Career baseball team was in action on Monday afternoon, taking on Guilford. The Indians were looking for their ninth win. They beat the Panthers to start the year.

Guilford got its offense rolling in the third. With a runner on first, John Cianciolo finds a hole on the right side and Logan Hitchcock (they call him “The Captain”) turns on the speed. Hitchcock homered in his next at-bat.

Charlie Danaher came up with a grand slam later on in this one.

Guilford goes on to win this one, 19-0.

Check out the highlights.

