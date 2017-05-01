Highlights: Morgan baseball edges rival North Branford, 2-1, to stay unbeaten

(WTNH)–It’s been quite a season for the Morgan baseball team. The Huskies are ranked fourth in the state, and now are a perfect 13-0 after an extra innings win on Monday night.

The North Branford Thunderbirds were visiting Clinton. This one was a pitcher’s duel, as North Branford’s Jeff Jablonski was dealing all night long, keeping the Huskies off balance. He went nine innings and gave up just one earned run.

Morgan’s John Urban was on his game as well.

He went nine innings and allowed just one run, one hit and two strikeouts.

The Huskies walked it off, 2-1.

