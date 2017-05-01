New London’s Holly Misto named Connecticut Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year by USA Today

(WTNH)–New London’s Holly Misto has been named the USA Today High School Sports Connecticut Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.

Misto, who just finished her third season as coach, led the Whalers to a 26-2 record and a Class LL state title in March. She’s now 246-66 in 12 seasons as a high school coach, and a gaudy 73-8 with New London.

The Whalers were ranked No. 1 in the state by the New Haven Register. They were also named Team of the Year at the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony.

Whalers center India Pagan was also named a first-team All-Star by USA Today.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff