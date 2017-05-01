North Haven softball edges Foran; proceeds from game benefit Danni Kemp Foundation

By Published:

North Haven softball player Caitlyn Ranciato had an idea. She wanted to do something to help raise funds for the Danni Kemp Foundation. Kemp is the former Foran High softball star who recently lost her life after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain tumor.

On Monday night, North Haven hosted Foran. Ranciato was able to see her idea come to fruition, as proceeds from the game benefited Danni’s cause.

It’s a great cause, a great game too.

North Haven wins it, 4-2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s