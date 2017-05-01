North Haven softball edges Foran; proceeds from game benefit Danni Kemp Foundation

North Haven softball player Caitlyn Ranciato had an idea. She wanted to do something to help raise funds for the Danni Kemp Foundation. Kemp is the former Foran High softball star who recently lost her life after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain tumor.

On Monday night, North Haven hosted Foran. Ranciato was able to see her idea come to fruition, as proceeds from the game benefited Danni’s cause.

It’s a great cause, a great game too.

North Haven wins it, 4-2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson