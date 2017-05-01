Yale coaches, players host youth football camp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Youth football players are invited to sign up for the Eli Football Camp, which kicks off this summer with two sessions.

Young area athletes can learn from members of the Yale Football Coaching Staff and student-athletes on the team. This is a great opportunity for elementary school children to be introduced to the game or tune their skills in a non-padded football camp that stresses FUNdamentals.

Kids in grades one through six can learn the basics of throwing, catching, blocking, tackling and kicking, while having the opportunity to compete in a special game called Bulldog Ball and a punt, pass and kick competition. All campers will receive a t-shirt and should attend each day with shorts, a t-shirt and cleats.

These fun football camps run June 26 to 29 and July 10 to 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the practice fields behind the Yale baseball stadium on Derby Avenue. Each session is $150, but signing up for both is $250.

You can register at http://elifootballcamp.com/ and click on the Youth Camp tab. For more information, email kevin.cahill@yale.edu or call 203.623.3697.

