Defending Travelers champ Russell Knox re-enacts tournament-clinching shot at Media Day

(WTNH)–Tuesday was Media Day at the Travelers Championship, a chance for guys like John Pierson and Erik Dobratz to really mess up the course before the big tournament next month.

Defending champion Russell Knox was back in Cromwell to talk up the tournament. Knox’s win last year was just his second career victory on the PGA Tour. This year, he’s got three top-ten finishes and has won more than $1.2 million.

Knox says he’s glad to be at the TPC River Highlands course and hopes to defend his title.

He even replicated his Travelers-winning shot from last year.

Was there any pressure to knock it down again?

“Oh yeah, yeah,” Knox said. “I wanted it to be one take, so it was nice to make it the first time. It’s great to be here, there’s so many good memories. Coming back to a place where you’re able to call yourself a champion so its pretty special.”

And how’s this for special? Knox was given a Pop-A-Shot game as a gift.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff