Hartford Yard Goats haven’t forgotten bus rides of last year

(WTNH)–Stepping on a bus to go to a game has to be nostalgic for the Hartford Yard Goats. It’s all they did last year.

Their ballpark, Dunkin’ Donuts Park, wasn’t finished yet, so the ‘Goats rode the bus all year playing road games. Fast forward to this season, and the Goats are actually better on the road.

Hartford has gone 6-5 when they hop on the bus, only 2-8 at home.

It’s still early in the year and the team hasn’t forgotten the bus rides of last year, or their driver.

“The funniest thing was our bus driver Walt has a bit of an accent, so one of our guys would always lay on this button in the back of the bus that was an emergency signal sign, so every now and then it would be quiet on the bus and Walt would get on the PA and be like, ‘excuse me somebody is pressing the green button I don’t know if its a joke or not but somebody’s on the green button.'”

The Yard Goats are hoping to push the right buttons on Tuesday. They host Portland at 7 p.m.

