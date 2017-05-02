Highlights: Jonathan Law girls’ lacrosse edges Shelton, 12-9

The Law of Milford girls lacrosse team shot out of the gate with six straight wins. However they’ve lost two of their last three. Looking to right the ship in Shelton, taking on the Gaels.

Law taking advantage of some of the Gaels fouls. Olivia Kewtor charging in and scoring. Lawmen go up 6-4. Late in the first half, the Gaels keep it close. Shelby Offord works her way to the front of the net, she turns, fires, and scores.

Law holds off Shelton. Colleen Goodwin finds some space and scores.

Law wins 12-9.

More stories by John Pierson