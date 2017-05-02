WATCH: Boston Red Sox fans give Adam Jones a standing ovation during first plate appearance

(WTNH)–The actions of a few Red Sox fans made national news on Monday night. On Tuesday, the majority of Fenway Park tried to make up for it.

One day after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said fans threw peanuts and yelled racial slurs at him, Red Sox fans gave the All-Star centerfielder a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

Fans gave Jones warm applause as he was introduced, and the cheers grew as he stepped up to the plate. Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound to give fans a chance to cheer him more, and they responded by rising in a standing ovation.

On Monday, Jones said he was “called the ‘N’ word a couple of times.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts tweeted the following in support of Jones on Tuesday, asking fans to “literally stand up” against racism:

Fact: I’m Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff