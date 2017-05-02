WATCH: CCSU baseball beats Quinnipiac in ridiculous slugfest, 24-13

From CCSUBlueDevils.com:

In a game that featured 37 runs and 43 hits, the Central Connecticut baseball team won, 24-13, at Quinnipiac on Tuesday in Hamden, CT. The Blue Devils scored in every inning and every starter had at least one hit, including eight players with two or more hits.

The win improves Central to 23-18 on the season, while the Bobcats are now 15-27 overall.

The Blue Devils finished with a season-high in runs scored and its most since a 26-3 win at Quinnipiac on April 29, 2011. Central had 27 hits in that win at QU.

Junior Ryan Costello, junior Dylan Maher and freshman TT Bowens each collected four hits. Costello and Bowens scored five runs apiece, while junior Tyler Coleman had three hits and six RBIs and was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Central led throughout and jumped out to a seven-run lead in the first two innings, beginning with four runs in the top of the first. Bowens would open the scoring with a bases-loaded double down the left field line to score two runs and make it 2-0. Junior Mitch Guilmette followed with an RBI before Bowens would come across on a passed ball to make it 4-0.

Senior Franklin Jennings led off the second with a double and would later score to make it 5-0. Junior Sean Udris would single in a run and then scored later on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-0.

The Bobcats would get on the board with six runs in the second. The first five batters would reach base and a single by Andre Marrero would make it 7-3. A single by Ryan Nelson and back-to-back doubles from Mike Palladino and Matthew Batten would each score runs to cut the CCSU lead to 7-6.

The teams each scored a run in the third. Senior Nick Landell would double home a run for CCSU, while the Bobcats notched an unearned run to make it 8-7.

Central tallied two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Maher and Coleman each brought home a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to make it 12-7. Bowens would bring home a run in the sixth and then come home on a triple by Guilmette to make it 14-7.

Junior Dean Lockery would double in Landell in the top of the seventh to make it 15-7 before QU would plate five runs in the bottom of the inning. A three-run double by Matt Batten with two outs would pull the Bobcats within, 15-12.

The Blue Devils got an RBI-ground out from Maher in the eighth to open a three-run inning. Coleman would follow with a run-scoring triple and an RBI-single from senior Franklin Jennings to push the lead to 18-12.

After Quinnipiac got a run in the bottom of the eighth, Central padded its lead with six runs in the top of the ninth. Costello, Guilmette and Maher each drove in runs before Coleman delivered a three-run homerun to make it 24-13 and close out the scoring.

Both teams used six pitchers in the game, freshman Arik Sypher collected the win for Central. He allowed two unearned runs in 2.1 innings of work. Colin Donnelly started for QU and took the loss, allowing seven runs in 1.1 innings.

The Bobcats collected 18 hits as a team. Batten was one of three players with three hits for QU, while he drove in a team-high four runs.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to return to action with a three-game Northeast Conference series beginning on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

