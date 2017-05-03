Branford’s Mike Olt getting chance with Portland Sea Dogs

(WTNH)–Branford native Mike Olt is looking for a path back to the major leagues. The 28-year-old third baseman spent parts of four seasons there with the Rangers, Cubs and White Sox, but hasn’t played at the big league level since 2015 because of a wrist injury.
The Boston Red Sox are giving Olt another shot–and he’s playing with their Double-A team, the Portland Sea Dogs, who wrapped up a series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday.
The former UConn star and first-round draft pick is trying to find his hitting stroke again, and have fun while he’s doing it.
Olt has appeared in 135 major league games.