Caron Butler on UConn men’s basketball woes: “They have to recruit the right quality players”

Caron Butler has kept in touch with the program and says he talks with Kevin Ollie often.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Caron Butler seems like the type of guy who you can trust to always tell you the truth, even if it’s something you don’t want to hear.

So when the former UConn and NBA star spoke one-on-one with Complex Sports’ Adam Caparell in a story on Wednesday, he kept it real with Huskies fans.

From ComplexSports.com:

Q: As a fellow UConn alum, this past season was a tough one—the first losing season in 30 years. You saw what happened. What is the solution to fixing the problem up there?

BUTLER: You’ve got to recruit the right quality players. That’s the thing that UConn was always great at. They went after high character people and people that knew failure was not an option. Now, in the market where you have over 500 kids transferring in college basketball, that’s an issue. And you have to understand that [coach] Kevin Ollie has a championship pedigree. He played at a high level of NBA basketball. He just has a different type of approach to it. A lot of kids don’t accept constructive criticism. That being said, this is going to be a great summer for UConn basketball because all hands and toes are on deck. Trying to get some high-quality players. Everybody’s invested because Kevin Ollie is the guy. That’s our brother and we want to support him. I text Kevin once every two weeks. I talk to him all the time.

Caron, who spent 14 years in the NBA and most recently played for the Kings in 2016, also said there were only three teams he’d play for if he were to return next season.

You can check out the entire interview here.

