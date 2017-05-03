Fan who yelled racial slur at Adam Jones banned from Fenway for life

Boston Red Sox fans taunt and take pictures of Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones after he was ejected for arguing a strikeout call during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP)— The Red Sox have permanently banned a fan from Fenway Park who used a racial slur toward another fan.

The Red Sox took the action Wednesday in the wake of Baltimore star Adam Jones being racially taunted during a game in Boston.

Jones said he was called the N-word by someone in the stands Monday night. The Red Sox apologized to Jones, as did the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

The Red Sox said on Tuesday night it was reported to team security that a racial slur was used by one fan toward another. The Red Sox said the offending fan was ejected from the stands and has been told they are “no longer welcome at Fenway Park.” The team didn’t identify the person.

The Red Sox said in a statement they “will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park.” The team turned the matter over to Boston Police to determine if further action is warranted.

