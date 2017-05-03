Highlights: Cheshire softball stays unbeaten with 7-1 win over East Haven

(WTNH)–Defending champion Cheshire taking on East Haven–two high school softball powers going at it on Wednesday afternoon.

Good pitching on a windy day. Cheshire getting some run support early. Scoreless bottom of the first, Samantha Simione with a runner on first, she goes deep to center.

That’s good for a two run shot. The Rams take a 2-0 lead. Seemed like that would hold up the way Abby Abramson pitched.

She struck out 18 in a complete game effort.

East Haven would put a dent in the scoreboard though–sixth inning–Abramson still dealing. Jessica Stettinger getting a hold of one. We’ve got a ball game 2-1 Rams.

But they explode in the bottom half for five runs and win by the final score of 7-1.

Check out the hgihlights.

More stories by Henry Chisholm