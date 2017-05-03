Highlights: Cheshire softball stays unbeaten with 7-1 win over East Haven

By Published:

(WTNH)–Defending champion Cheshire taking on East Haven–two high school softball powers going at it on Wednesday afternoon.

Good pitching on a windy day. Cheshire getting some run support early. Scoreless bottom of the first, Samantha Simione with a runner on first, she goes deep to center.

That’s good for a two run shot. The Rams take a 2-0 lead. Seemed like that would hold up the way Abby Abramson pitched.
She struck out 18 in a complete game effort.

East Haven would put a dent in the scoreboard though–sixth inning–Abramson still dealing. Jessica Stettinger getting a hold of one. We’ve got a ball game 2-1 Rams.

But they explode in the bottom half for five runs and win by the final score of 7-1.

Check out the hgihlights.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s