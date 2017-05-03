Highlights: North Haven lacrosse edges Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-5

(WTNH)–In boys’ high school lacrosse on Wednesday, a great matchup between undefeated Notre Dame of West Haven and North Haven.

The Green Knights opened the scoring as Nico Ragaini hit Sean Storm. He gets some open space and buries it.

The Indians would respond with the next two. On the cut, Korbin Pecora goes top shelf. North haven had a one-goal lead, and that would end up being the margain of victory.

Pecora also scored the game-winner with 6 seconds to play.

North Haven wins it, 6-5. They improve to 10-1.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Henry Chisholm