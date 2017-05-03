Morgan Tuck ready to return to floor for Connecticut Sun

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun open the season one week from Saturday. Former UConn star Morgan Tuck is back after missing the end of last year with a knee injury. She played in 26 games.

Tuck scored 8 points in 12 minutes in last night’s exhibition game. She says she’s ready to go after an offseason of rehab.

“I feel really good this offseason and probably the hardest I worked to be able to come back and make sure that I can help my team, so I’m feeling good and we’re slowly getting me intergrated back into practice, and getting used to playing because I haven’t really played since last season,” Tuck said. “I’m really excited to go full go and get out there.”

Tuck was part of four straight national titles at UConn.

