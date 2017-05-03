Morgan Tuck ready to return to floor for Connecticut Sun

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun open the season one week from Saturday. Former UConn star Morgan Tuck is back after missing the end of last year with a knee injury. She played in 26 games.

Tuck scored 8 points in 12 minutes in last night’s exhibition game. She says she’s ready to go after an offseason of rehab.

“I feel really good this offseason and probably the hardest I worked to be able to come back and make sure that I can help my team, so I’m feeling good and we’re slowly getting me intergrated back into practice, and getting used to playing because I haven’t really played since last season,” Tuck said. “I’m really excited to go full go and get out there.”

Tuck was part of four straight national titles at UConn.

