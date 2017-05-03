Pigskin Pundits Podcast: Recapping the 2017 NFL Draft

By Published:
Florida State's Dalvin Cook was one of a couple of good running backs taken in the second round. (AP Photo)

Mark Ferraro (@MFFerraro) and Tom Murphy (@murphytb) break down all the latest sports topics on The Pigskin Pundits.

The guys will recap the 2017 NFL Draft.

How about the Chicago Bears trading up one spot to select UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky?

Three WRs were drafted in the top 10 and three QBs were taken in the top 12.

Some very talented RBs fell in round 2.

Mark and Tom will also review the picks made by the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

What a crazy couple of days in Philadelphia.

Enjoy The Pigskin Pundits!

