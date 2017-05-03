Retired Cowboys QB Tony Romo will try to qualify for U.S. Open

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo follows his drive from the ninth tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during a practice round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am PGA Tour golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(WTNH)–He’s a former Cowboys quarterback, short-lived Dallas Mavericks reserve, and future CBS color announcer.

Now, it appears Tony Romo wants to add U.S. Open golfer to his list of accomplishments.

Romo joined about 9,500 other golfers who signed up to try and play their way into the open tournament, which is contested by PGA Tour players and some amateur qualifiers, who advance to one of golf’s biggest events through regional qualifying.

The Cowboys legend will take the course at Split Rail Links and Golf Club, which is about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth, on Monday.

If he advances, Romo will play in sectional qualifying on June 5th. Winning there would mean a spot in the Open, which will be contested June 12-18, at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

He’s advanced to sectional qualifying before–back in 2010–making it to a 36-hole event that sent two of 35 players on to the big tournament. Romo shot an opening-round 71 that time, and withdrew in the afternoon following two weather delays.

The 37-year-old is known as a terrific golfer and has played in several pro-am events before, including at Pebble Beach in 2012.

Recently, former UConn and NBA star Caron Butler said Romo “could have gone pro in football, basketball, or golf.”

