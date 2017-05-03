SCSU wideout Mark Anthony Thomas earns invite to Jets rookie camp

Published:

(WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State wideout Mark Anthony Thomas has been invited to participate in the New York Jets rookie mini-camp this weekend.

The camp will run Friday through Sunday at the Jets facility in Florham Park, N.J.

Thomas caught 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his only season with the Owls last fall. Before Southern, he played at California University in Pennsylvania and Kansas.

The Brooklyn native was named first-team All-Northeast Conference last season. If he does well at mini-camp, he could earn an invite to Jets training camp in the summer.

