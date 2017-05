Hamden hosting 5th ranked New Canaan. Great defense in this game. Mark Durwin hits it up the middle, and Nathaniel Bozzella lays out and robs him of a base hit.

Second inning, Green Dragons in front 1-0, Andrew Kirschenbaum taking one to left. Frank Niro turns it on from 2nd base. He beats the throw home. Hamden in front 2-0.

They add to it in the inning. Stephen Richitelli making good contact, and Kirschenbaum would come home to score.

Dragons win 12-1.

