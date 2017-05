High school baseball, and the last two state champions of Class L met at the ballpark this afternoon. Notre Dame of West Haven hosting North Haven.

Don Martone Green Knight trying to close the season strong. Need a couple of wins to qualify again for the states.

Bob DeMayo’s Indians having another good season. Looking for their 10th win.

Notre Dame would get a three-run homer from freshman Max Mariano and win it, 5-4.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson