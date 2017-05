West Haven playing under the lights tonight against O’Brien Tech. This one was all Blue Devils.

In the 5th inning, they hang a 5 spot. Dominic Cambino at the plate, falls in for a double.

It scores his older brother John Cambino. Westies were up, 8-0.

Later in the inning, Zack Mathieu on the mound.

Mark Basta rips one. Mathieu nearly makes a great grab on the liner.

It bounces through for an RBI single.

West Haven wins it, 12-0 the final score.

Check out the highlights.

