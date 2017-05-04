Highlights: West Haven softball cruises past Hamden, 18-6

By Published:

(WTNH)–The West Haven softball team also in action tonight. Two sports coaching star Joe Morell and his Blue Devils got a visit from Hamden.

Green Dragons grab the early 1-0 lead.

Westies answer with a bunch of runs. Makenna White hits one down the line. It’s an RBI single..

Ties it at 1.

Later in the inning, bases loaded for Sadie Roberts. She puts a good cut on it, and it drops all the way down the line. 3 runs score.

It’s 18-6 Westies, they win their ninth game of the season.

Check out the highlights.

