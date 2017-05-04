No. 3 Player in the World Jason Day commits to Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–Ten-time PGA Tour winner and current No. 3 player in the world Jason Day has committed to play in the Travelers Championship, the tournament announced on Thursday.

Day, a 29-year-old from Australia, spent the majority of 2016 as the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

He won five tournaments in 2015, including two FedExCup playoff events and the PGA Championship, his first major victory. He added three more wins in 2016, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and THE PLAYERS Championship.

This will be Day’s third appearance in the Travelers Championship. He finished tied for 27th in 2008 as a PGA Tour rookie and tied for 18th in 2014.

Day joins a player field that includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner. The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25.

