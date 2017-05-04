Quinnipiac Athletics holding equipment, apparel tag sale on Saturday

HAMDEN, Connecticut – The Quinnipiac University Department of Athletics and Recreation will host a tag sale on Saturday, May 6 between 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the TD Bank Sports Center. Interested fans and supporters of all ages will have a chance to purchase new and lightly used equipment and apparel which includes jerseys, short, shirts, etc.

Quinnipiac University and adidas have entered into a seven-year partnership to be the official athletic footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory brand of the Bobcats. The tag sale will make room for new inventory as the adidas partnership is beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Who: Quinnipiac Athletics
What: Tag Sale
Where: TD Bank Sports Center (305 Sherman Avenue, Hamden)
When: Saturday, May 6th between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Why: To make room for new inventory

Forms of payment accepted are cash, Q-Cash, and credit card. No refunds or exchanges allowed. All sales are final.

