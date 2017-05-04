Yard Goats infielder Ryan McMahon named Eastern League Player of Month

Published:
Infielder Ryan McMahon is batting .375 with 20 RBI in 20 games so far this season. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

(WTNH)–Yard Goats infielder Ryan McMahon has been named Eastern League Player of the Month.

It is the third Eastern League award that a Yard Goats player has been selected for this season. On April 24th, McMahon was named Eastern League Player of the Week and RHP Yency Almonte was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, as the Yard Goats swept the weekly awards for the first time in club history.

The 22-year old McMahon batted .375 (30-for-80) with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 runs scored, a .422 on-base percentage, and a .675 slugging percentage in 20 games during the month.

He had at least one hit in 17 of the 20 games he played in during the month of April and had multiple hits in seven of those games. One of those multiple hit performances came on April 17th when McMahon went 5-for-7 with a triple, a homer, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-14, 13-inning loss against Harrisburg at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The six RBIs set a new Hartford franchise record and the five hits tied the franchise record.

McMahon becomes the second ever Yard Goats player to win an Eastern League monthy award as OF Noel Cuevas was selected EL Player of the Month last July.

