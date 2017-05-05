After two years away, Allison Hightower makes her comeback with Connecticut Sun

(WTNH)–The road back to the basketball court in Uncasville has been a long and difficult journey for Allison Hightower.

“I was confused alot of times, doctors would be telling me one thing and I’d be feeling another thing, or they would tell me something else and then somebody else would say something else so its just like—what’s going on?”

Hightower missed all of last season and the 2015 season with injuries. She missed part of the 2014 season with a strained left knee and 13 games in 2013 with a strained right knee. Playing year round since she was drafted in 2010 may have finally caught up to her.

“We do play year-round, we play overseas and then we come to the WNBA, and even after college we go straight into the league and then you go overseas, and it’s just a big cycle and your body can really wear down. I think that’s what happened with me,” she said.

Early on in training camp, Hightower admits it hasn’t been easy.

“I’m just trying to work my way back a little bit more, you know, it’s pretty intense with two and a half years coming back. I’m pretty sore, which is to be expected,” she said.

Can she get back to her old form? She averaged 13 points per game back in 2013. Only time will tell.

“I feel great honestly, and if I keep putting the work in and just get comfortable again, I hope that I can get back to what I was before.”

More stories by Erik Dobratz