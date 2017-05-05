Cheshire’s Abby Abramson has Rams back in state title contention

(WTNH)–The Cheshire softball team went on a great run last year. The Rams went an unbeaten 27-0 and were Class LL state champs. One of the highlights of their run was that Cheshire’s starting pitcher was just a junior.

Now a senior, Abby Abramson has only gotten better. She throws hard (though she’s not sure exactly how hard), and her positive attitude and infectious smile hides her fierce competitiveness.

You definitely don’t want to see her in the circle.

Check out the video above for much more.

