Dan Dakich’s son Andrew transferring to Quinnipiac

(WTNH/AP)–Michigan guard Andrew Dakich has said that he is transferring to Quinnipiac.

A message on Dakich’s Twitter account said Friday that he has committed to play his fifth year for the Bobcats. The 6-2 guard played three seasons at Michigan from 2013-16, averaging less than 5 minutes played per game.

Happy to announce that I committed to Quinnipiac University for Coach Dunleavy and his staff for my 5th year! Can’t wait to get started — Andrew Dakich (@daycheck3) May 5, 2017

Injuries to other players prevented him from redshirting during that stretch, but he was finally able to do so this past season.

He will likely play as a graduate transfer next year.

Andrew is the son of former Indiana guard and current ESPN color commentator Dan Dakich, who played for Bobby Knight’s Hoosiers from 1981 to 1985, and coached Indiana briefly during the 2008 season after Kelvin Sampson resigned.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff