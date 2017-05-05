Dan Dakich’s son Andrew transferring to Quinnipiac

By and Published: Updated:
Michigan guard Andrew Dakich, left, defends Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

(WTNH/AP)–Michigan guard Andrew Dakich has said that he is transferring to Quinnipiac.

A message on Dakich’s Twitter account said Friday that he has committed to play his fifth year for the Bobcats. The 6-2 guard played three seasons at Michigan from 2013-16, averaging less than 5 minutes played per game.

Injuries to other players prevented him from redshirting during that stretch, but he was finally able to do so this past season.

He will likely play as a graduate transfer next year.

Andrew is the son of former Indiana guard and current ESPN color commentator Dan Dakich, who played for Bobby Knight’s Hoosiers from 1981 to 1985, and coached Indiana briefly during the 2008 season after Kelvin Sampson resigned.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s