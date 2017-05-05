Highlights: Yard Goats fall at Harrisburg, 2-1

(WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats are back on the road, taking on Harrisburg on Friday night. The Goats have been good on the road but not so great at their brand-new ballpark in Hartford.

Manager Jerry Weinstein liked the lineup he handed in.

In the sixth inning, Harrisburg got on the board first. Mario Lissone went deep. Senators led, 1-0.

Drew Weeks would strike back in the seventh though, connecting on a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 1.

In the bottom of the inning, Osvaldo Abreu comes through with a base hit to score the game-winner.

Harrisburg wins, 2-1.

Check out the highlights.

