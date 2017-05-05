Highlights: Yard Goats fall at Harrisburg, 2-1

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats are back on the road, taking on Harrisburg on Friday night. The Goats have been good on the road but not so great at their brand-new ballpark in Hartford.

Manager Jerry Weinstein liked the lineup he handed in.

In the sixth inning, Harrisburg got on the board first. Mario Lissone went deep. Senators led, 1-0.

Drew Weeks would strike back in the seventh though, connecting on a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 1.

In the bottom of the inning, Osvaldo Abreu comes through with a base hit to score the game-winner.

Harrisburg wins, 2-1.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s