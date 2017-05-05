Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks about life, politics and surviving cancer at Southern Connecticut State

(WTNH)–All you have to do is mention the sky hook and people know you’re talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The former Los Angeles Lakers star and Hall of Fame center made an appearance at Southern Connecticut State on Friday night.

Abdul-Jabbar won six championships during his 20-year storied career.

Off the court, he’s always been outspoken on social issues. He’s also a cancer survivor and best-selling author of both fiction and non-fiction books.

One of Kareem’s old teammates, Wes Matthews, was in the crowd to hear Kareem speak on Friday night.

“It’s a pleasure for Connecticut to have him here and listen to his stories, listen to his life story, because he’s been misunderstood,” Matthews said. “But I had the pleasure of meeting him knowing him and having dinner with him, breaking bread with him.”

My mother who’s here who’s 80 years of age, thats her number one basketball player, she always said I wanted my son to play with Kareem, which never happened. Wes got that privilege. ”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff