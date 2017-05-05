Quinnipiac women’s golf getting ready for NCAA Tournament

By Published:

The Quinnipiac women’s golf team leaves Saturday morning for the NCAA tournament. The Bobcats will be playing in the Regionals for the second straight season.

QU finds itself in the mix with Alabama, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan State and Auburn–those are just some of the teams the Bobcats will be competing against.

John O’Connor’s ladies are coming off of their second consecutive MAAC championship. This is a program just starting out, too, in its seventh year of existence.

“I’ve always compared it to building a business. You start slow, you bring in key components, and eventually you get to a point where you can bring in some big recruits,” O’Connor said. “And that’s where we are now.”

Quinnipiac will be competing in the Athens, Georgia regional.

