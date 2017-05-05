SCSU’s Mark Thomas will try out for Jets at cornerback

The New York Jets announced that 39 players will receive tryouts during the minicamp period this summer.

Among those 39 players is SCSU senior wide receiver Mark Anthony Thomas, who the Jets will audition at cornerback.

Thomas played only one season for the Owls after transferring to Southern this year from California University, in Pennsylvania.

In the 2016 season, Thomas, a 6 foot 1, 205-pound Brooklyn, N.Y. native, played in 11 games. He caught 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and was named Northeast-10 First Team All Conference this past fall.

Per a school release, Thomas was invited by the Jets to participate in camp last week. He will be looking to join fellow Owl Jerome Cunningham, a tight end for the Tennessee Titans, in the NFL.

