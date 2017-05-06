Lax 2 Live event puts spotlight on suicide prevention

EAST LYME, (WTNH) — Sports continue to be the best remedy for boys and girls who may be dealing with issues in life that often times seem overwhelming.

On Saturday, a lacrosse event in East Lyme helped raise awareness about suicide and other mental health issues.

The 4th annual LAX 2 Live games were put together by the Brian Dagle Foundation.

Brian Dagle died of suicide back in November of 2011.

His family has worked tirelessly to keep his memory alive by helping others who may be grieving from the loss of someone special or provide support services for those in need.

“Well, its so important for us too as part of our healing, but also it’s part to educate people on the importance of suicide awareness and suicide prevention and that whoever it is can be touched by it,” said Brian’s mother Ann Irr Dagle.

“The importance of this is just to get the conversation going and if we can help one person who’s struggling to seek out help thats what its all about,” said Brian’s father Paul Dagle.

