27-win Southern Connecticut baseball captures NE-10 division title

The Southern Connecticut State University Owls, who have had a much improved campaign this year after only winning 16 games all of last season, won the Northeast-10 Southwest Division title Sunday night.

In their final regular-season game Sunday, the Owls defeated Pace University, 8-2, as they honored seniors Griffin Garabedian, Ethan Joyce, Greg Zullo, Kyle Hart and Cole Bryant.

Brendan Ebert lead Tim Shea’s Southern Connecticut squad with a strong six and two-thirds. He surrendered two earned runs on six hits and five walks, while striking out four and improving to 5-3 on the year. Ebert now holds a 3.60 ERA in his freshman season.

As for the offense, it kept chugging like it has all year long. First baseman Tyler Criscuolo had four hits and two RBIs and Garabedian, who is hitting .293 this year, came through with a pair of rib-eyes of his own.

The season began back on Feb. 18 for the Owls, traveling to Winter Park, Fla. for a showdown with Bentley University. They went 27-13-1 in the regular-season and won two of three against crosstown rival UNH.

Their postseason run will begin in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament Tuesday against Pace. After winning their division, they will play tournament hosts for the championship rounds. The opening games will be hosted by the highest-seeded NE10 teams for each matchup.

This will be the Owls’ first postseason apperance since 2014, when they lost to Adelphi in the opening game of NE10s. In 2011, the team went 45-9-1 and advanced into the College World Series, before losing to Winona State in the round’s fourth game (they also lost 13-0 in their opening game, but the CWS was double-elimination).

