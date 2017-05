While the North Haven softball team was winning, so was the boys lacrosse team. It got a visit from Avon.

Indians got out in front in this one. They add to their lead, Tommy Dodge to Jack Broggi.

He snaps off the quick shot. North Haven takes a 6 goal lead.

Avon tries to chip away in the 4th quarter. They get within 5 with that goal there. But Broggi and the Indians add another.

They win it 12-6. North Haven is now 11-1.

