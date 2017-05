The North Haven softball team is opening eyes this season. The Indians’ only loss of the season came in the opener against Amity. They’ve won 11 straight since then. On Monday night, they were looking for a dozen wins in a row, hosting Sheehan of Wallingford.

The Titans have six one-run losses this year, and they’d add another one on Monday.

A three-run homer by Sarah Lombardi was the difference in this one.

North Haven wins 6-5, they improve to 12-1.

