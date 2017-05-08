Private investors sought to help revamp Hartford’s XL Center

By Published:
WTNH File Photo.

(WTNH)–The search is on for private investors to help revamp Hartford’s aging XL Center.

On Monday, the Capital Region Development Authority issued a request for qualifications seeking investors. The goal of the CRDA is to seek potential partners for a public-private partnership to revamp the 40-year-old facility.

Estimated costs to rehab the XL Center would be around $250 million.

In February, Governor Malloy and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to the NHL’s New York Islanders offering the XL Center as a temporary home for the team. The Islanders have since stated that team will not be moving to Connecticut, but Malloy says improvements to the building are necessary whether the NHL returns to Hartford or not.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s