Yale baseball takes advice from men’s basketball on forgetting heartbreak, pushing for Ivy title

(WTNH)–A year ago, the Yale baseball team was just three outs away from a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Then, a wild pitch cost the Bulldogs an Ivy League title and ended their season. Princeton went to the baseball Big Dance instead.

This season, John Stuper’s club has bounced back in a big way. They’ve won 27 games, and for the second straight year finished first in their Ivy League division.

This weekend, the Bulldogs host Penn in a best-of-three tournament series.

How was Yale able to put last year behind them so quickly?

“I talked to [basketball coach] James Jones, who had the same situation a couple of years ago. I was gonna have shirts made up that said ‘Finish The Job,’ and all this stuff, and I asked him, what did you do?,” Stuper said. “He said, we talked about it for five minutes and then we never talked about it again, and that’s exactly what I did with these guys, and the results speak for themselves. I don’t even think they remember last year.”

