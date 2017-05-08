Yale lacrosse faces No. 2 Syracuse in NCAA Tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Men’s Lacrosse team, which earned a school-record third straight NCAA appearance with a win over Brown today in the championship game of the Ivy League Tournament, was rewarded with a game at No. 2 seed Syracuse on Sunday at 7:30 pm. in the first round of the national tournament in the Carrier Dome.

The Orangemen (12-3), who were ranked No. 1 during much of their nine-game win streak, have won 10 of the last 11 games. They are coming off an 11-9 win at Colgate in the regular-season finale, which followed a loss in the ACC Championship Game to North Carolina.

The Bulldogs (10-5), who gathered tonight at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Restaurant on Crown Street, have not squared off against Syracuse since the 2013 NCAA Quarterfinals, a 7-6 win by the Orange at College Park, Md. The last time the two teams met in the post-season at Syracuse was an NCAA Tournament, second-round encounter in May of 1992 won by the home team (17-8).

“We are very happy to be in tournament, and we were not concerned about the team we drew,” said captain Brian Pratt, who earned Ivy League All-Tournament honors. “Syracuse is a great team and has had a lot of success. It will be a great battle and we look forward to the challenge.”

Yale and Syracuse, slated for the final game of the first-round weekend on ESPNU, have played 23 times with the Orange taking 19 wins. The last win for the Blue was an 11-9 decision at New Haven in 1963. This will be the third NCAA Tournament meeting with Syracuse holding a 2-0 mark (1992, 2013).

