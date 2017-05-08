Yale to Host Penn In Ivy League Championship Series

Richard Slenker. (photo by Sam Rubin '95, Yale Sports Publicity)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Bulldogs will host the best-of-three Ivy League Championship Series this weekend at Yale Field. Yale will face Penn, who beat Columbia on Saturday in a one-game playoff for the Gehrig Division title. This weekend’s winner earns an automatic berth to the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Bulldogs, winners of the Red Rolfe Division with a 16-4 record, will host the series-opening doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday. Game two will start 30 minutes after first game ends.

The if-necessary third game will take place Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

There will be no admission or parking charge for the series.

