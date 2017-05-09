Highlights: New Haven baseball beats LeMoyne to advance to NE-10 Championship Weekend

From NewHavenChargers.com:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a stellar pitching performance from junior David Palmer (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip), the University of New Haven baseball team (26-10) shutout Southwest Division third seed Le Moyne 3-0 to advance to NE10 Championship weekend. By virtue of Pace defeating Southern Connecticut State in the other Southwest Division First Round game, New Haven has won hosting rights for Championship Weekend. A complete weekend schedule will be posted as soon as it is available.

Palmer, who improved to 7-0 on the season, threw seven scoreless innings, stranding six runners on base. Overall the righty allowed six hits but did not issue a free pass. He also struck out a career-high 10 batters. Closing out the victory for New Haven was lefthander Kellen Croce (Middlebury, Conn./Gunnery School / Maine) who struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn his sixth save. Lefty Josh Walker (Otisville, N.Y./Minisink Valley) also pitched a relief inning for New Haven, striking out a pair.

At the plate, right fielder Nick Perrelli (North Branford, Conn./North Branford) led the Blue and Gold bats with a pair of the five total hits for New Haven. He also drove in a run and scored once. Centerfielder Matt Chamberlain (North Branford, Conn./North Branford) and third baseman Jack Zagaja (Merrick, N.Y./St. Dominic) also had an RBI on the day with Zagaja’s coming on a sacrifice and Chamberlain’s on a double to left center. Along with Chamberlain’s double, Perrelli and left fielder Robert Petrillo (Branford, Conn./Branford) also drilled a two-base hit on the day.

New Haven will take on the winner of the Northeast Division First Round match-up between the Bentley Falcons and the Southern New Hampshire Penmen on Thursday. Pace, who also advances from the Southwest Division, will take on the winner of the other Northeast First Round match-up between Franklin Pierce and Merrimack. A complete schedule for Championship Weekend at Vieira Field will be posted as soon as it is available.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor